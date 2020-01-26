Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerald Wayne Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HAYSVILLE-Davis, Jerald Wayne Age 72, of Haysville, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Jerald was born June 9, 1947 in Deer, Arkansas. He retired from Cessna as a foreman after 35 years of service. Jerald loved spending time with his family, grandkids and great-grandkids. He also enjoyed working on hot rods and spending time at the lake. Jerald was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ovalene Davis; and sister, Bette Mercer. Jerald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Davis; daughter, Sheryl (Bruce) Ashford; son, Tommy (Stacy) Davis; brother, Terry Davis; grandchildren, Samantha (Scott) Weaver, Katelyne Davis, Liz (Andrew) Chandler, Zach (Emily) Ashford, Brandon (Zoe) Davis, Samantha (Brandon) Milton, and Nicholas Hyde; and great-grandchildren, Kooper Weaver, Brooklyn Weaver, Steehlen Davis, Breckyn Davis, Ophelia Chandler, and Sadie Ashford. Memorial donations in Jerald's name can be made to the . A private family service will be held at a later date.



