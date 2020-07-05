1/1
Jeremy Farrell Clark
1969 - 2020
Clark, Jeremy Farrell age 51, passed away Monday June, 29,2020. He was born May 13, 1969 to Delbert K. and Connie Clark in Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert K. Clark; grandparents, Farrell J., Elsie I. Clark, Frank and Inez L. Davis. He is survived by his loving wife, Marnie Lynn Clark; his mother, Connie Clark (LeRoy) Pearl; children, Isabella, Joe, Zach (Erica), Jacob (Farrell), Josh, Miranda, Haley, Zac, and Catherine (John) Perkins Grandchildren; Alexa, Josh Jr., Alexander, Alice, Lilith, Jordan, Hannah, Henry and host of relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, June 5, 1pm-6pm at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt, Funeral Service Monday, June 6, 11am at Central Community Church 6100 W. Maple St. Wichita, Ks, Graveside following service at Old Mission Cemetery 3424 E. 21st N Wichita, Ks


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Central Community Church
JUL
6
Graveside service
Old Mission Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
