Clark, Jeremy Farrell age 51, passed away Monday June, 29,2020. He was born May 13, 1969 to Delbert K. and Connie Clark in Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert K. Clark; grandparents, Farrell J., Elsie I. Clark, Frank and Inez L. Davis. He is survived by his loving wife, Marnie Lynn Clark; his mother, Connie Clark (LeRoy) Pearl; children, Isabella, Joe, Zach (Erica), Jacob (Farrell), Josh, Miranda, Haley, Zac, and Catherine (John) Perkins Grandchildren; Alexa, Josh Jr., Alexander, Alice, Lilith, Jordan, Hannah, Henry and host of relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, June 5, 1pm-6pm at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt, Funeral Service Monday, June 6, 11am at Central Community Church 6100 W. Maple St. Wichita, Ks, Graveside following service at Old Mission Cemetery 3424 E. 21st N Wichita, Ks