Waller , Jeremy W. Age 27, machinist, went home with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 29, 2019. Private services have been held. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Buster Green; grandmother, Katherine Lydick; and brother, Gary Lee Waller. Survivors include his wife, Kelsey Waller of the home; children, Rustyn, Brailynn, and Huxlee Waller all of the home; parents, Gary and Brenda Waller; brother, Leslie Waller; sister, Prayla Mills; and grandmother, Eudene Green. A memorial has been established with the Gospel Assembly Church Youth Group, 4230 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019