Sykes, Jereta Ruthine 94 years young, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by husband, Arthur Sykes Jr. She is survived by children, Debra Vaughan, Kent Sykes and Brian Sykes. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, all of Texas. Miss Garthwaite graduated from North High and was married in 1948 to Arthur Sykes and worked for Woods Jewelers for many years. She and Arthur moved to Country Acres and later were instrumental in founding Westlink Church of Christ. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24th at 10:00 a.m. at Westlink Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please make all doantions to Carpenter Place in Wichita.

