Jerome Beat
January 24, 1937 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jerome A Beat, 83, retired Priest of the Wichita Diocese, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Viewing is available at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Downing and Lahey East. Vespers will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Rosary 9:30 am and Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Services will be live streamed via the parish website. Graveside will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 16th, 2020, at Ascension Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Agnes Beat; sister, Jovita Crissman; sister-in-law, Barbra Beat, and brother-in-law; Maurice Cummings. Survived by his sister, Melva M. Cummings of Hutchinson; brothers, Norman of Louisville, KY, Leroy (Judy) of Wichita, Larry (Stella) of Lancaster, PA; brother-in-law, Robert Crissman of Moore, OK; and multiple nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with the Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67214, and Unbound, P.O. Box 219114, Kansas City, MO 64121-9114. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.