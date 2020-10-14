1/1
Jerome Beat
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Beat
January 24, 1937 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jerome A Beat, 83, retired Priest of the Wichita Diocese, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Viewing is available at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Downing and Lahey East. Vespers will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Rosary 9:30 am and Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Services will be live streamed via the parish website. Graveside will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 16th, 2020, at Ascension Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Agnes Beat; sister, Jovita Crissman; sister-in-law, Barbra Beat, and brother-in-law; Maurice Cummings. Survived by his sister, Melva M. Cummings of Hutchinson; brothers, Norman of Louisville, KY, Leroy (Judy) of Wichita, Larry (Stella) of Lancaster, PA; brother-in-law, Robert Crissman of Moore, OK; and multiple nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with the Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67214, and Unbound, P.O. Box 219114, Kansas City, MO 64121-9114. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
04:00 PM
Downing and Lahey East
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Rosary
09:30 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ascension Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved