NEW STRAWN-Kessler, Jerome Lee died at his home on May 20, 2020. Jerome was born on November 26, 1940 in Wichita, to Arthur and Katherine Andra Kessler. Jerome graduated from high school at St. Gregory in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He worked for Boeing in Wichita as a Model Maker until his retirement. In 1960 he married Agnes Nett. She died in 1986. He then married Cherie Dungan on June 22, 1991 in Wichita. They moved to New Strawn in 1992. Jerome was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #6055 in Burlington. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Ian. Jerome is survived by his wife, Cherie, of the home, his children, Greg Lee Kessler, Newton, Bill (Claudia) McClelland, Cranberry, PA, Stacy (Alan) Carsten, Valley Center, Renee (Don) Poschen, Wichita, Darrick (Stephanie), Snohomish, WA, and Sean (Mary), Wichita, an adopted daughter, Linda Mingle, Vassar, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, his dog Wesson the Basset hound, other relatives and friends. Jerome was known for his generosity, compassion, friendliness, and humility. We will miss him so very much. There will be a Funeral Mass later date. He will be placed in a crypt in the Resurrection Mausoleum in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and may be sent to Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.



