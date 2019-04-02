Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrold D. Hoffman. View Sign





UDALL-Hoffman, Jerrold D. 84, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born September 8, 1934 to William Fredrick and Sybel (Hanson) Hoffman in Cullison, Kansas. He served in the United States Army as a Crypto Equipment Repairman from 1957 and was discharged in 1959 with honors. He loved serving his community - Jerrold was a member of the Udall Fire Department, Mayor for the City of Udall, and an active member and current President of The Udall Community Historical Society. He enjoyed fishing, being outside, collecting telephone memorabilia, and living life to the fullest. He was fun-loving, and cherished by many. Jerrold is survived by his children, Randy (Gina) Hoffman, Kennton (Kyra) Hoffman, Rachael (Isaac) Hochstetler, Rendi Tovar, Tyler Hoffman, and Travis (Shannon) Volz; Long Term Date of 20 years, Kay Lee; grandchildren, Abby, Kelsie, Emma, Kierran, Lillian, Jayce, Caydence, Anson, Lane and Harlee; siblings, Ron, Nita and Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Darren and Tyson Hoffman; and siblings, Court Hoffman, and Wilma Greenwood. Visitation: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane, KS 67110. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Udall United Methodist Church 305 S Church St. Udall, Kansas 67146. Interment to follow at Udall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Udall Historical Society, 109 E 1st St, Udall, KS 67146 or CCFD 4 First Responders PO Box 84, Udall, KS 67146. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

