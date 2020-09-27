Jerrold "Jerry" Simon

March 11, 1945 - September 2, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Jerry, 75, passed away Sept. 2, 2020. He was born March 11, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Louise Simon, and siblings, Rosalie Fournier, Jan Molitor, Dick Simon. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet (Posch) Simon; children, Jennifer Stoffel (Mike) and Jason Simon (Kristen); grandchildren, Lauren, Payton, Lilly and Marshall; and sister, Betty Rau.

Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., both at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, Kansas. Celebrant Fr. Jarrod Lies.

A kind, gentle, easy going guy. Forever teasing. He kept us laughing. An avid football fan and history buff. Jerry had a deep compassion for the underdog and oppressed. He gave generously to these causes. He cherished his family and Catholic faith. Truly a deep thinker, quiet spirit and beautiful soul. Jerry lived by Colossians verse 3:23, "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart."





