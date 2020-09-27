1/1
Jerrold "Jerry" Simon
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerrold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerrold "Jerry" Simon
March 11, 1945 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jerry, 75, passed away Sept. 2, 2020. He was born March 11, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Louise Simon, and siblings, Rosalie Fournier, Jan Molitor, Dick Simon. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet (Posch) Simon; children, Jennifer Stoffel (Mike) and Jason Simon (Kristen); grandchildren, Lauren, Payton, Lilly and Marshall; and sister, Betty Rau.
Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., both at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, Kansas. Celebrant Fr. Jarrod Lies.
A kind, gentle, easy going guy. Forever teasing. He kept us laughing. An avid football fan and history buff. Jerry had a deep compassion for the underdog and oppressed. He gave generously to these causes. He cherished his family and Catholic faith. Truly a deep thinker, quiet spirit and beautiful soul. Jerry lived by Colossians verse 3:23, "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Very fond memories of Jerry being a class ahead of me at Andale High. Played many a football game with Jerry as our hard charging fullback. Always had a smile and a joke for you.
RIP Jerry and let the Perpetual Light shine upon You......
Tom & Anne Smarsh
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved