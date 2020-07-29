Jerry Beasley

Beasley, Jerry born November 9, 1953 Wichita, Kansas, passed away July 18, 2020. Survived by Rhonda Mukes-Beasley; children Trina Beasley, Jerry, Silky Beasley and Shorri (Loris Williams) Barber, Adriana Dreir, Asia Gray, Deja, Sierra and Jerrhon Beasley; 16 grandchildren; brothers and sisters Otha Walker, Ronald Woods, Terry Beasley, Gerald and Lajuana Bealsey, Winifred McPherson, Kevin and Antonio. Graveside Service, Old Mission Cemetery, Saturday, August 01, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.