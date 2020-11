Jerry Bennett

May 4, 1939 - October 20, 2020

Cheney, Kansas - Jerry Dean Bennett, 81, passed away on October 29, 2020 at The Clearwater Nursing and Rehab. He was born on May 4, 1939 to the late Jay and Naomi (Krase) Bennett. He is survived by his son Jay and Amy Bennett; daughters Dana and Mike Chambers, Paula and Vince Scaglione, Sandy and Mike Holmes; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Jan and Ken Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sue Foster; brother Jim Bennett. Funeral services to be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity United Christian Church, Cheney, KS.





