Dunn, Jerry Clinton 74, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. He retired from The United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant and also from Via Christi St. Francis Hospital. Celebration of Life: 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Clinton and Lucille Dunn. Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda Dunn; two siblings, Joyce Smith (Kenneth) and Gayle Schmitt; many nieces and nephews. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com\
