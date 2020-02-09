Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry D. Schwartz. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Send Flowers Notice

Schwartz, Jerry D. age 89, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. We all will miss his love for the outdoors, commitment to his family and his 65 years of boundless love for his wife, Jo Ann. Born in Derby, Kansas on January 7, 1931 to Walter and Anna Schwartz, Jerry lived in the Derby/Wichita area his entire life. Raised alongside his older two brothers and one sister, he attended Derby High School and graduated in 1948. He was a good, diligent student, played football on the Derby High School team, elected Sr. Class Vice-President and Yearbook Editor. His 35+ year professional career was solely with Yellow Transit Freight Systems (Wichita). Jerry received multiple awards for his extremely high level of customer service, excellent safety record, timeliness and dependability in his contribution to the growth of Yellow Transit in Wichita and surrounding areas. He loved to be on the lake with his motorboat water skiing with friends and family, took great pride in his high-quality produce from his 1/2 acre garden and orchard, and thoroughly enjoyed rebuilding of antique Farmall tractors. In fact, during his retirement times, he rebuilt six antique tractors and competed successful, with his grandsons, in multiple tractor pulling contests all over the central region of the United States. Jerry married Jo Ann Olick on November 24, 1954, cherishing the 65 years of marriage that they shared. He is preceded to Christ by his loving parents (Walter & Anna), and his brother Harold. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; brother, Myron & wife Doris; sister, Evelyn; sons, Myles and daughter-in-law, Pamela (Wichita), Thomas (Atlanta, Georgia) and George and daughter-in-law, Linda (Houston, Texas); Jerry's six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and ten nephews/nieces will miss his enthusiasm for the outdoors, the fresh vegetables from his garden and frequent rides on his antique tractors! A visitation will be held in the chapel at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Jerry's name be sent to the American Diabetes Association.



