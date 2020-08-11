ANDOVER-Mullen, Jerry Dace "Jay" 69, of Andover, Kansas, passed away on August 6th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Jay was born in Wichita, Kansas to Earl and Geraldine Mullen on September 13th, 1950. He married Mary Hoard on April 8th, 1994 in Wichita, Kansas. Jay attended Wichita State University and earned 2 master's degrees and was an instructor at Butler County Community College teaching History and Government. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Geraldine Mullen, and his brother Richard W. Mullen. Jay is survived by his wife of 26 years Mary Mullen (Hoard), brother J.R. "Bob" Mullen, sister Martha Mullen, daughter Devan Bordner (Guy), son Jeremy Mullen (Renee), daughter Jodi Smith (Jason), son Matthew Jacob "Jake" Mullen, grandchildren: Billy, Austin, Ayron, Reagan, Samantha (Sammy), Kadyn, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to Interim Hospice 9920 E. Harry St., Wichita, Ks. 67207 or The American Heart Association
, 1861 N. Rock Road, Ste 380 Wichita, Ks. 67206.