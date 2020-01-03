Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Dean Spurlock. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Spurlock, Jerry Dean 77, of Wichita, passed away Sun., December 29, 2019. Jerry was son of Andy and Glenna Spurlock. He was born on May 9, 1942, in Japton, AR. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 39 years, Ludella Spurlock; his previous spouse, Julia Thompson; grandchildren, Christopher McDonald, Brian Steen and great-grandchild, Donovan Terwort. Survivors include siblings Judy (Frank) Hipsher, Ron (Lana) Spurlock, and Cheryl (Doug) Shiable all of Wichita, KS. Children Dean (Laura) Spurlock, Merritt Island, FL, Rowena (Richard) Underwood, Andover, KS, Leroy (Vickie) McDonald, Fort Worth, TX, Wayne McDonald, Wichita, KS, Donna Bress, Melbourne, FL, Debra Johnson, Eureka, KS, and Viki (Jimmy) Percified, Phoenix, AZ; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Jerry was a devoted father and full- time grandfather and was known for his friendly, laid back personality. Jerry was employed at Robinson Lesline Buick and retired from Raytheon Aircraft. Jerry was a charter member of Anchor Baptist Church and served in a variety of roles there. Jerry served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Visitation will take place 2 to 4 p.m., Sun., Jan. 5, 2020; Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6, both at Lakeview. Memorials to Anchor Baptist Church, 14704 E Harry, Wichita, KS 67230, or Andover YMCA, 1115 E Highway 54, Andover, KS 67002. Condolences can be left on Lakeview's website.



Spurlock, Jerry Dean 77, of Wichita, passed away Sun., December 29, 2019. Jerry was son of Andy and Glenna Spurlock. He was born on May 9, 1942, in Japton, AR. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 39 years, Ludella Spurlock; his previous spouse, Julia Thompson; grandchildren, Christopher McDonald, Brian Steen and great-grandchild, Donovan Terwort. Survivors include siblings Judy (Frank) Hipsher, Ron (Lana) Spurlock, and Cheryl (Doug) Shiable all of Wichita, KS. Children Dean (Laura) Spurlock, Merritt Island, FL, Rowena (Richard) Underwood, Andover, KS, Leroy (Vickie) McDonald, Fort Worth, TX, Wayne McDonald, Wichita, KS, Donna Bress, Melbourne, FL, Debra Johnson, Eureka, KS, and Viki (Jimmy) Percified, Phoenix, AZ; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Jerry was a devoted father and full- time grandfather and was known for his friendly, laid back personality. Jerry was employed at Robinson Lesline Buick and retired from Raytheon Aircraft. Jerry was a charter member of Anchor Baptist Church and served in a variety of roles there. Jerry served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Visitation will take place 2 to 4 p.m., Sun., Jan. 5, 2020; Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6, both at Lakeview. Memorials to Anchor Baptist Church, 14704 E Harry, Wichita, KS 67230, or Andover YMCA, 1115 E Highway 54, Andover, KS 67002. Condolences can be left on Lakeview's website. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close