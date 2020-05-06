Jerry Edward Denton
1949 - 2020
Denton, Jerry Edward 70, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1949 in Lawton, OK to the late Robert and Elvadean (Yates) Denton. He is survived by his sons Robert and Jonathon Denton, daughter Jennifer Denton, brothers Gary, Donald and Johnny Denton, grandchildren Ashton Denton, Ashley Pasqualichio, Danielle Jackson, Alexandria DeBlois, Login DeBlois, Nathaniel Denton, Landon Joynt, Layton Denton, great-grandchildren Sylas Blackburn, Lincoln Jackson, Jaxon Pasqualichio. Memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Funeral Service to be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm, both at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS. Burial to follow at Pioneer Cemetery, Cheney, KS. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines will be followed.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
