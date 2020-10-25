1/1
Jerry Kluss
1935 - 2020
Jerry Kluss
November 5, 1935 - October 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Kluss, Jerry B., 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 20, 2020. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 26. 2020, Rosary at 9:30 am with Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, both held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Waldo and Florence (Britten) Kluss; wife, Patricia Ann (Stover) Kluss; brother, Karlton Kluss; Survived by his sisters-in-law, Mary Kluss, Mary Todd-Coloney and Jeanne (Peter) Youngers and many nieces and nephews and extend family and friends. For live stream go to YouTube; St. Francis of Assisi Wichita and click on Jerry Kluss.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
