Jerry KlussNovember 5, 1935 - October 20, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Kluss, Jerry B., 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 20, 2020. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 26. 2020, Rosary at 9:30 am with Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, both held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Waldo and Florence (Britten) Kluss; wife, Patricia Ann (Stover) Kluss; brother, Karlton Kluss; Survived by his sisters-in-law, Mary Kluss, Mary Todd-Coloney and Jeanne (Peter) Youngers and many nieces and nephews and extend family and friends. For live stream go to YouTube; St. Francis of Assisi Wichita and click on Jerry Kluss.