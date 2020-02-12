Clark, Jerry L. 73, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda Clark; son, Travis Clark (Ashley); stepsons, Chris Hinnenkamp (Kim) and Bill Dattola (Kim); niece, Dora Cooper; brother-in- law, Fred Slusher; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, 10 am, Thursday, Feb. 13, at Grace Baptist Church, 1414 W. Pawnee, with viewing one hour prior to services. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020