Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
1414 W. Pawnee
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
1414 W. Pawnee
Clark, Jerry L. 73, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda Clark; son, Travis Clark (Ashley); stepsons, Chris Hinnenkamp (Kim) and Bill Dattola (Kim); niece, Dora Cooper; brother-in- law, Fred Slusher; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, 10 am, Thursday, Feb. 13, at Grace Baptist Church, 1414 W. Pawnee, with viewing one hour prior to services. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020
