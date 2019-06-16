Tate, Jerry L. "Bub" 71, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Jerry was born the son of Lawrence and Maxine Tate on February 19, 1948 in McClurg, Missouri. Jerry served in the United States Army in 1967, in the First Air Calvary during the Vietnam War. Survivors include his loving wife, Jackye Tate; daughter, Dana (Quincy) Best; brother, Larry (Carol) Tate; grandchildren, Tyler and Kiana Best; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Select Specialty Hospital and Harry Hynes Hospice for their care, compassion and kindness during the last few months. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019