SHAMROCK, TX-Ferril, Jerry Lee "Bubba" Born June 20th, 1953 to Marvin Lee and Wanda Geraldine Ferril. Through his career in aviation studies across his life, while living in many places throughout the Midwest (TX and Wichita, KS), he made numerous friends and honorary family members along the way. He and his faithful Maggie were well loved by all those who knew and met him. He passed peacefully at his home in Shamrock, TX on September 5th. He is survived by Maggie, 4 children, and 6 grandchildren. Services are pending.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019