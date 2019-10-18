McDonald, Jerry 75, IT Director for the Veterans Health Care System in Dallas, Texas, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m., both Saturday, October 19, at Downing & Lahey West. Graveside Service, 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. Preceded in death by parents, Warren and Eva McDonald. Survivors: wife, Frances "Jean"; sons, Gerald "Tony" (Charlene), David "Scott" (Kelli); 2 sisters and 4 brothers; grandchildren, Joseph Sparaga, Brad Taylor, Rianne (Trevin) Moeder, Raine and Dylan McDonald. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019