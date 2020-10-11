Jerry Prichard
April 6, 1939 - October 2, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Jerry Ted Prichard was a simple man, who lived a quiet life. He died unexpectedly from a stroke on October 2, 2020. Born on April 6, 1939, to Ted and Bernece (Loyd) Prichard, Jerry graduated from North High School in Wichita in 1957. He served in the Navy for four years, stationed in Hawaii and Spain. He returned home and obtained a degree in mathematics from Wichita State. After early retirement from Boeing Computer Services, Jerry enjoyed many cultural jewels in Wichita. He spent Tuesdays on the Terrace at Botanica, attended the Wichita Symphony, and rarely missed a Music Theatre Wichita performance. Jerry liked to play bridge with his many friends and attended classes at the Good Shepherd Senior Center. He volunteered with local elections and produced the Indian Hills neighborhood newsletter. Many of his friends did not understand the depression that plagued him, and he was sorry in his last years that he couldn't spend more time with them. Jerry is survived by his son Cameron (Shelly) of Wichita, and daughter Alaina Cotton, of Burleson, TX, brother Ken (Margaret) Prichard, sister Carole (Al) Graber, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to Music Theatre Wichita. Join the family to celebrate Jerry's life on October 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Downing Lahey Mortuary, 6555 East Central, Wichita. Social distancing protocol will be in place. A private family graveside service will follow. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
