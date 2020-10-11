1/1
Jerry Prichard
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Prichard
April 6, 1939 - October 2, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Jerry Ted Prichard was a simple man, who lived a quiet life. He died unexpectedly from a stroke on October 2, 2020. Born on April 6, 1939, to Ted and Bernece (Loyd) Prichard, Jerry graduated from North High School in Wichita in 1957. He served in the Navy for four years, stationed in Hawaii and Spain. He returned home and obtained a degree in mathematics from Wichita State. After early retirement from Boeing Computer Services, Jerry enjoyed many cultural jewels in Wichita. He spent Tuesdays on the Terrace at Botanica, attended the Wichita Symphony, and rarely missed a Music Theatre Wichita performance. Jerry liked to play bridge with his many friends and attended classes at the Good Shepherd Senior Center. He volunteered with local elections and produced the Indian Hills neighborhood newsletter. Many of his friends did not understand the depression that plagued him, and he was sorry in his last years that he couldn't spend more time with them. Jerry is survived by his son Cameron (Shelly) of Wichita, and daughter Alaina Cotton, of Burleson, TX, brother Ken (Margaret) Prichard, sister Carole (Al) Graber, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to Music Theatre Wichita. Join the family to celebrate Jerry's life on October 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Downing Lahey Mortuary, 6555 East Central, Wichita. Social distancing protocol will be in place. A private family graveside service will follow. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved