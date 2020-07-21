1/
Jerry Ray Schrimsher
1954 - 2020
Schrimsher, Jerry Ray 65, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1954 to Robert Charles Schrimsher Sr. and Sally Jean (Reitz) Schrimsher in Buchanan, Michigan. He was a loving husband and father as well as a jet engine mechanic for General Electric for 33 years. Survived by his wife, Cheryl Schrimsher, Andover, KS; daughter, Cecelia Charlotte Hill-(Schrimsher), Loma Linda, CA; son, Jerry Ray Schrimsher Jr., Andover, KS; siblings, Diana Buckles, Keller, TX and Robert C. Schrimsher Jr., Fontana, CA; grandchildren, Aleena, Nicholas and Anthony Blanco, Loma Linda, CA. Funeral services will be held 1pm, Tuesday July 21, at Resthaven Mortuary, W Highway 54, Wichita, KS.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
