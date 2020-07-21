Schrimsher, Jerry Ray 65, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1954 to Robert Charles Schrimsher Sr. and Sally Jean (Reitz) Schrimsher in Buchanan, Michigan. He was a loving husband and father as well as a jet engine mechanic for General Electric for 33 years. Survived by his wife, Cheryl Schrimsher, Andover, KS; daughter, Cecelia Charlotte Hill-(Schrimsher), Loma Linda, CA; son, Jerry Ray Schrimsher Jr., Andover, KS; siblings, Diana Buckles, Keller, TX and Robert C. Schrimsher Jr., Fontana, CA; grandchildren, Aleena, Nicholas and Anthony Blanco, Loma Linda, CA. Funeral services will be held 1pm, Tuesday July 21, at Resthaven Mortuary, W Highway 54, Wichita, KS.