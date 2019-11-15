Jerry S. Gregg

Gregg, Jerry S. Age 70, passed away November 7, 2019, born July 3, 1949 to Ernest and Dollie Gregg. Jerry was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend that will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 8 years, Bonnie Gregg; and 4 siblings. Jerry is survived by sons, Joshua (Jamin) Hess and Nathan (Misty) Hess; daughters, Michelle (Mark) Fricks and Christie (David) Stribling; sister, Ann (Gary) Archer; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society. Celebration of Life service will be 10:00am, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019
