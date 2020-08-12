1/1
Jerry Van-Y
Van-Y, Jerry Aug. 6, 1937 to Aug. 2, 2020, Jerry was a Daddy who learned to love infectiously after he submitted to the Lordship of Christ in 1986. His love of Family focused on his wife Jeana; and children Jeri Ann (David), Ricky (Janet), Shelley (George), Adrian (Nicole), Tabby; but his love extended beyond blood as he Fostered 63 children. He took Pride in his Country by Flying the US Flag and Serving in the USMC from 1953 to 1959 inspiring his son Adrian to follow in his footsteps. He earned a living as Superintendent of Public Works for the City of the Colony, Texas and was a Plumber and Pipe Fitter at Boeing of Wichita. He was multi-talented and multi-faceted, but mastered charm and personality that endeared him to his extended family, and friends. Although he is released from the limitations of this life, he is deeply grieved by those left behind. Memorial Service: Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, Haysville, KS 3pm August 14th. Memorials to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
