Johnson, Jerry W. age 82, missionary, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Memorial service, 11am, Saturday, August 31, at Crossroads Baptist Church, Wichita. Preceded by parents, J.C. Johnson and Sue (Todd) Abshire; brothers, Jimmy and Wesley Johnson. Survived by wife, Scharmel; sons, Matt (Cheli) Johnson of Wichita and Mitch Johnson of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Chanda (Danilo) Costa, Monica (Chris) Deal, Benjamin Johnson, Jasmine (Zach) Gilcrease, J Michael Johnson; great-grandchildren, Milo, Clark and Cinthya Costa, Nathan and Westin Deal. Memorial: Baptist International Missions, Inc. Checks payable to BIMI, memo: Antigua, PO Box 9, Harrison, TN 37341. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019