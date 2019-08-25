Jerry W. Seal Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry W. Seal Sr..
Notice
Send Flowers

Seal, Jerry W. Sr. 76, Proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife; Becky. Jerry is survived by his sons, Jerry (Chandra) Seal Jr. and David Seal; grandchildren, Morgan & Alexis; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Indy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home--Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Victory in the Valley 3755 E. Douglas Wichita, Kansas 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.