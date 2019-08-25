Seal, Jerry W. Sr. 76, Proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife; Becky. Jerry is survived by his sons, Jerry (Chandra) Seal Jr. and David Seal; grandchildren, Morgan & Alexis; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Indy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home--Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Victory in the Valley 3755 E. Douglas Wichita, Kansas 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019