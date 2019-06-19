Jerry Wayne Carter

Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS
67217
(316)-524-1122
Notice
Carter, Jerry Wayne Passed away in his home in Wichita, Kansas on June 16, 2019. He was born March 30th, 1949 in Wichita to Lloyd and Mary (Middleton) Carter. Visitation is Thursday, June 20th from 6-8 pm at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service at 10:00 am, Friday, June 21 at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, 1208 N. College Blvd, Winfield, Kansas. Survivors include daughters, Jeri (John) Lavalle and Christi Carter; companion, Margory Lankford; sisters, Jill Sax and Sharon Wilhite; grandchildren, Isaiah, Sienna, Alexandria, Cameron, Samantha and Isabelle; great-grandchild, Atlas Carter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family to help pay for expenses.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 19, 2019
