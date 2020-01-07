HAYSVILLE-Williamson, Jerry (Gearld Wayne) 72, went to be with Jesus on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020. He retired from Beech/ Spirit Aircraft, Jerry was an amazing man. He was a very loving and caring husband, dad, papa, brother and friend. He was born on June 30, 1947 in Kennett, Mo to Elmer and Bonnie Williamson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Johnny Williamson, Amos Lee Higgins, and Mark Higgins. He is survived by his wife, Carol Williamson; daughters, Christy (Travis) Diffenbaugh, Regina (Josh) Turner, Michelle (Rusty) Gabbard; grandchildren, Ian, Isaiah, and Isaac Turner, Mikaela and Ellie Winn, Travis, Taylor, and Taneal Diffenbaugh; great-granddaughter, Kairi; siblings, Ann and Bob Rollins, Bob and Anna Williamson, Huie and Rebecka Higgins, Rondald and Robin Higgins, Cecil and Nelda Hayes. Visitation 5-8 pm Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral 1pm Thurs., Jan. 9 at The Well Worship Center, 421 N. Westview Dr., Derby, KS 67037 following at Resthaven. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Riders Post 408, 620 N. Rock Rd., Suites 230-316, Derby, Kansas 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020