Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Chapel at First Church of the Nazarene

Foster, Jess William "Bill" of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Regent Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. He is survived by Lesta (Johnson), his loving wife of nearly 60 years, and his son Fletcher Foster of Nashville, Tennessee, brother Jack (and Donna) Foster of Bonner Springs, Kansas and several nieces and nephews. Born in Cedar Vale, Kansas to Jess Walter and Dorothy Irene (Beachler) Foster, Bill graduated from Cedar Vale High School in 1949 with a love of sports and a passion for ranching. After high school he joined the 1st Marine Division and was stationed in Korea, Hawaii and Japan. After serving in the Marine Corps he joined his father farming in Chautauqua and Cowley counties and started his career in banking, working at banks in Cedar Vale and Hoisington, Kansas before owning and being named President of Hamilton National Bank in Hamilton, Kansas. He later joined Union National Bank (now Commerce Bank) in Wichita, Kansas. Prior to retiring he was named President of the Farmers State Bank of Yoder (Kansas). Bill loved all Kansas college and professional sports and enjoyed laughing and telling stories. He served on numerous Boards including banking, business, and church. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Foster (and surviving wife Coena); and sister, Nadine Foster. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at First Church of the Nazarene with a reception following. Memorials have been established with: First Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67211; MidAmerica Nazarene University, 2030 College Way, Olathe, KS 66062. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

