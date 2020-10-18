Jesse Addis
October 23, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Conway Springs, Kansas - Jesse F. Addis, 85, retired truck driver, died Thursday, October 8, 2020. Preceded by wife Margaret; son Glen; brothers Floyd, Wayne and Ross; sister Juanita Nance.
Survivors: daughter Dianna (John) Reed of Conway Springs; son Curtis (Janine) of Mt. Hope; siblings Alvin Addis and Esther Sorden of Darrington, WA; grandchildren Sarah, Devin, Kylee and Brittaney and great-grandson Kohen. Memorial graveside service at a later date. Memorials to First Baptist Church or CS Friendship Meals. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.