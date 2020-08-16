1/1
Jesse Farel Lessley
1936 - 2020
DERBY-Lessley, Jesse Farel 83, was born September 30, 1936 in Sallisaw, OK and passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He is to be buried alongside his parents in Sallisaw, OK at Akins Cemetery at a later date when it is safe for loved ones to gather for a graveside service. Jesse was a man who never met a stranger and had a love of working outdoors. He could often be found in his backyard tending to his flowerbeds and "pet" rabbits or inside where he enjoyed reading American history and watching old westerns movies. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alma Lessley (Landon) and his parents, Sam A. Lessley and Mildred Jessie Lessley. He is survived by his children, Gregory D. Lessley of Hutchinson, KS, Lori R. Lessley of Crane Hill, AL, Kris F. Lessley of Derby, KS and Kelli F. Lessley (Mitchell Hon) of Sunman, IN. and his three granddaughters, Alexis, Savanna and Aurora. He is also survived by his brothers, Ronald L. Lessley (Sharon) of Oklahoma City, OK and Jerry Don Lessley (Charlotte) of Sallisaw, OK.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
