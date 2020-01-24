Cox, Jesse Franklin Age 96, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Jesse was born June 6, 1923 in Browntown, Kansas. He was a retired truck driver of over 40 years, having driven over 5 1/2 million miles. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine L. Cox; and two brothers and six sisters. Jesse is survived by his children, Rebecca Jones of Wichita, KS, William (Millie) Cox of Oklahoma City, OK, Matthew (Teresa) Cox of Mulvane, KS, Philip (Debra) Cox of Wichita, KS, and Robert (Elizabeth) Cox of Waite Park, MN; sisters, Gretta Costlow of Benton, KS, and Barbara Stoffel of Mulvane, KS; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jesse's name can be made to the Wichita Indian United Methodist Church, 1111 N Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm, with a visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-8pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary.

