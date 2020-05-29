Colburn, Jesse Wayne 61, passed away Tursday, May 26, 2020. He was born at Altus AFB, Oklahoma on July 10, 1958 to Buford "Bud" and Orel (Reum) Colburn. He was preceded in death by both parents. He was a retired electrician from IBEW local union 271. He also worked as a cook, car salesman, and Boeing manufacturing. He enjoyed visiting with his family and in particular his granddaughter, Ceara. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing guitar. His favorite passion was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle Maybelline. He liked watching Nascar races and westerns. He spent his high school years in Derby, Kansas and his professional career in Wichita, KS. He is survived by his wife, Bea Colburn of over 44 years; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Ruse; granddaughter, Ceara Ruse; brothers, Buford (Karen) Colburn, Patrick (Melody) Colburn; and sister, Wanda (John) Colburn. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He enjoyed numerous family gatherings with his brother-in-law, David (Lisa) Adams, sisters-in-law, Debbie (Russ) Kercher and Donna Adams-Zimmerman and their families. Private services. Condolences may be made to dignitymemorial.com or the family.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2020.