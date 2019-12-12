Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica Sydney Spicer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Spicer, Jessica Sydney 23, Passed away December 7, 2019 in Olathe, KS. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14th at Central Avenue Funeral Services Chapel, 2703 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Please join us after the services at the Foxhole Lounge: 6305 E. Harry, Wichita, KS. Jessica was an amazing and vibrant spirit that filled her friends and family with joy. She never met a stranger and was always quick with a hug. She is loved. She is missed. Survived by mother Jennifer Spicer; sister Jordan Spicer; stepdad Troy Oliphant; step siblings Tatum and Leo Oliphant; grandmothers Nancy Prester & Muriel Spicer; grandfather John Spicer; uncle Adrian Spicer; great-grandfather Harold "Rusty" Prester Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbows United, Inc. 3223 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220 or Life Centers of Kansas, 6925 W 151st, Overland Park, KS 66223.

