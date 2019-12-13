Spicer, Jessica Sydney
23, Passed away December 7, 2019 in Olathe, KS. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14th at Lakeview Mortuary Chapel, 12100 E. 13th St. N, Wichita, KS. After the service, please join us from 3:30 - 7:00 p.m. at The Foxhole Lounge: 6305 E. Harry, Wichita, KS. Jessica was an amazing and vibrant spirit that filled her friends and family with joy. She never met a stranger and was always quick with a hug. She is loved. She is missed. Survived by mother Jennifer Spicer; sister Jordan Spicer; stepdad Troy Oliphant; step siblings Tatum and Leo Oliphant; grandmothers Nancy Prester & Muriel Spicer; grandfather John Spicer; uncle Adrian Spicer; great-grandfather Harold "Rusty" Prester Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbows United, Inc., 3223 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220 or Life Centers of Kansas, 6925 W 151st, Overland Park, KS 66223.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019