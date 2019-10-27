Jessie Beasley-Lewis (1933 - 2019)
Beasley-Lewis, Jessie born August 15, 1933 Clarksville, Texas, passed October 23, 2019. Survived by: Husband, Lloyd Lewis; children, Carolyn Richardson, Shirley, Kevin Lewis, Patricia Simms, Chris Lewis and Debra Lewis; brothers and sisters, Wilma Jean Hickman, Louise Johnson, Ruby Cheatman and Otis Beasley; parents, Coy and Beatrice Beasley; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.Going Home Celebration: 10 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, St. James Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
