Jevlyn (Parret) Stockhausk
CLEARWATER-Stockhaus, Jevlyn (Parret) age 60, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Tues, with family present, 5-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 10am, Wed, Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S Broadway Ave, Haysville. Preceded by her father, Bill Parret. Survivors: husband, Steve; son, Lance (Kayla) Stockhaus of Clearwater; daughter, Marissa (Tim) Holliman of Wichita; mother, Marlene Parret of Clearwater; a brother; grandchildren, Pyper Stockhaus and Adam Holliman; all her favorite cousins. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Am. Heart Assoc, 1861 N. Rock Rd, #308, Wichita, KS 67206. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
AUG
19
Service
10:00 AM
Prairie Trail Cowboy Church
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
