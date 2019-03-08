Watsabaugh, Jewel L. 86, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Jewel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Watsabaugh and parents, Todd and Hazel Bigelow. Survivors include her children, Mark Watsabaugh, Steven Watsabaugh, David Watsabaugh, Joan Popkowski (Steve), and Jan Watsabaugh; sister, Naomi Heath; and several granddogs and grandcats. Memorial Service, 2 pm, Saturday, March 23, at Immanuel Baptist Church Worship Center, 1415 S. Topeka. Share condolences at www.Cozinememorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019