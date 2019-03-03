Jim B. Savage

Savage, Jim B. 86, Ret. Fahnestock employee passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter; Connie Unrein. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years; Caroline. Daughter; Nita Oxford. 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and "Buddy". A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home---Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Kansas Humane Society. 3313 No. Hillside Wichita, Kansas 67219
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019
