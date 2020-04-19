Jim D. "Jimmy" Schmidt

Schmidt, Jim "Jimmy" D. 71, retired Butler County Emergency Management Director, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Services are pending at this time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Mabel Schmidt and a daughter, Amanda Schmidt. Survivors include Annette, his wife of 44 years; son, Malachi Winters, his wife Andrea and their children, Hayden, Lucian, Joselyn and Evelyn; son, Jeremy Schmidt; daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Cody Doane and their children, Gavin and Cooper. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020
