Jim D. Simon (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS
67031
(620)-456-2226
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Viola Community Gym
Viola, KS
Notice
VIOLA-Simon, Jim D. 76, retired Sedgwick County Shop Supervisor, died Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born July 29, 1943 in Viola to Ralph and Clara (Schauf) Simon and was a 1961 graduate of Viola High School. He married Virginia "Ginger" (Powell) on June 19, 1964. Preceded in death by parents; sisters: Pearl Simon, Linda Heird, and Helen Schmeissner. Survivors include his wife Ginger; sisters: Elma Johnson of Wichita, Clara Reida of Harper, Joan Worley of Conway Springs, Esther Cannon of Cheney, Rose Hutchison of Derby. The family will celebrate his life with a community meal gathering at 12:00 noon, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Viola Community Gym, Viola, KS. Memorials have been established to the Viola Community Hall Fund, Viola Baptist Church or the Viola Fire Department. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
