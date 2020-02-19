Copeland, Jim F. retired Wichita Fire Department Captain, age 85 passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. Jim was born November 24, 1934 in Wichita, Kansas to Verna Katheryn "McCune" Copeland and Melvin L Copeland. Jim is survived by; daughters Leslie Lies, and Katheryn Smith; son William Copeland (Marlene); grandchildren Chris Gott, Jamie Baty (Adam), Erik Gott, Darin Smith, Kyle Copeland, Kayla Copeland; great-grandchildren Raygan Gott, Landon Baty, Adalynn Baty and Peyton Gott. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Copeland and his parents. A graveside service for Jim will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E 13TH ST N, WICHITA, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue & Sanctuary, Inc., 9025 N Broadway, Valley Center, Kansas 67147.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020