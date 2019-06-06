Jim Jones Rutledge Jr.

WELLINGTON-Rutledge, Jim Jones Jr. 76, retired railroad conductor, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, following a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Wellington. Survivors include his wife, Rita Rutledge, of the home, daughters Kimberly Rutledge (Geoffrey Legard) of Sacramento, Calif., and Meghan Rutledge (Matthew Mayes) of Chicago, Ill., and one step-grandchild. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Panhandle Railroad Museum, 425 E. Harvey Ave., Wellington, KS 67152.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 6, 2019
