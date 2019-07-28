Jim L. Brawner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim L. Brawner.
Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS
67206
(316)-684-8200
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Andover Cemetery
2438 N. Andover Rd
Andover, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Brawner, Jim L. 80, of Wichita, KS passed away on Wed. July 24, 2019 in Wichita. Jim was the son of Claude "Pete" and Patricia (Sparks) Brawner on Dec. 30, 1938 in St. Joe, MO. Jim and Deloris Brawner were united in marriage. Jim served in the U.S. Marines Corp. He was always remembered a hard working, kind and gentle person. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son; Don E. Bates, brother; Brycey Johnson. Survivors include his children; Deanna Dotson, Jimmie (Noelle) Brawner, siblings; Bobby Johnson, Yvonne King, Joy Busch, Jeannie Barber, Marty Rutherford, 8 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Graveside service will be 9am on Sat. Aug. 3, 2019 at Andover Cemetery, 2438 N. Andover Rd, Andover. Following the graveside, a celebration of life reception will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Memorials can be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 684-8200
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.