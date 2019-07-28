Brawner, Jim L. 80, of Wichita, KS passed away on Wed. July 24, 2019 in Wichita. Jim was the son of Claude "Pete" and Patricia (Sparks) Brawner on Dec. 30, 1938 in St. Joe, MO. Jim and Deloris Brawner were united in marriage. Jim served in the U.S. Marines Corp. He was always remembered a hard working, kind and gentle person. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son; Don E. Bates, brother; Brycey Johnson. Survivors include his children; Deanna Dotson, Jimmie (Noelle) Brawner, siblings; Bobby Johnson, Yvonne King, Joy Busch, Jeannie Barber, Marty Rutherford, 8 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Graveside service will be 9am on Sat. Aug. 3, 2019 at Andover Cemetery, 2438 N. Andover Rd, Andover. Following the graveside, a celebration of life reception will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Memorials can be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019