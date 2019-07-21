Bupp, Jim L. Sr. 75, twenty-one year Air Force Veteran, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Bonnie Bupp; parents, Harry and Cornelia Bupp; and brother, Jerry Bupp. Survivors include sons, Jimmy Bupp, Jr. and David (Tara) Bupp; daughter, Elana Bupp; brother, Phil (Debbie) Bupp; sisters, Janice Murry-Free and Mary Ann Thurston; and grandchildren, Dayrie, Darrian, Luis Jarvis, Frantaysharose. Memorials have been established with American Cancer Association and . Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019