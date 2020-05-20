Dunaway, Jim L. Age 75, passed away May 15, 2020, born May 8, 1945 to Charlie and Cora Dunaway. Retired teacher for USD 260. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janis "Jan" Dunaway of the home; stepson, David (Jennifer) Parks of Ft. Worth, TX; stepdaughter, Jennifer Parks of Wichita, KS; and grandchild, Oliver Parks. Memorials in Jimmy's memory may be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Come & Go viewing will be from 9AM-4PM, Thursday, May 21st, at Resthaven Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.