Jim L. Dunaway
1945 - 2020
Dunaway, Jim L. Age 75, passed away May 15, 2020, born May 8, 1945 to Charlie and Cora Dunaway. Retired teacher for USD 260. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janis "Jan" Dunaway of the home; stepson, David (Jennifer) Parks of Ft. Worth, TX; stepdaughter, Jennifer Parks of Wichita, KS; and grandchild, Oliver Parks. Memorials in Jimmy's memory may be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Come & Go viewing will be from 9AM-4PM, Thursday, May 21st, at Resthaven Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
