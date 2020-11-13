Dearest Keith and Family—-Margery and I are so so very sorry to learn of Jim’s death. He was such a good man—doing legal work for us and wanting nothing in return—except for some pans of lasagna or tettrazini!!!!

He and Mary Ann frequently dined at the Upper Crust and we catered a few get-togethers for them in their lovely home. I just loved your dad—i hope his passing was peaceful and he wasn’t in pain. We’re keeping you and the family in our prayers and sending good thoughts and virtual hugs!!! Love—CB and Margery

Carolyn Bell

Friend