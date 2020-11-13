Jim Lawing
February 19, 1937 - November 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jim Lawing, Attorney, Democrat, Episcopalian, Father, Grandfather and Friend to many, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. A lifelong civil rights warrior, Jim leaves a lasting legacy.
Born on February 19, 1937 and raised in Okmulgee, Oklahoma by his adopted parents, Oscar and Clara Lawing, Jim was a boy scout, an award winning newspaper boy, and an honor student at Okmulgee High School. After earning a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, he went on to the University of Kansas as a student and teaching assistant earning his JD in 1965.
Jim married Karlin Church in 1964 and had three children together: Keith, Kirsten and Christopher. In 1990, he married Mary Ann Harper and grew his family instantly with her six children and what soon became many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was a member of the Bar Association in Wichita for over 50 years, beginning his career in the Ratner Law Firm and primarily operating a solo practice for most of his career. To sum up his generosity and commitment to the cause, a colleague once said "If you need a really good lawyer but cannot afford one, call Jim Lawing."
Jim was a member of the national board of directors for the ACLU, and also an active leader in the ACLU of Kansas. To recognize his career as a civil rights warrior, the ACLU of Kansas created the Jim Lawing Award in 2016 to honor defenders of the Constitution.
Jim's passion was politics, and he was a proud and active Democrat. He served one term in the Kansas Legislature and helped lead the passage of a bill to outlaw pay toilets in Kansas. What became known as the "Free to Pee" bill was for Jim an issue of fairness, respect, decency and public health. While he held strong political beliefs, some of his closest friends were Republicans. Jim respected engagement in the political process, and knew that disagreements, arguments, negotiations and compromise came with the territory.
Jim held leadership positions at the Kansas Democratic Party and the Sedgwick County Democrats. He was active in many campaigns, including Frank Theis for Senate, Dan Glickman for Congress and John Carlin for Governor of Kansas. Jim was close friends with the Docking family and enjoyed working on many an election with a Docking on the ballot. He worked hard on local legislative races over the years, and Ruth Luzzati was one of his favorites.
On a few occasions, Jim ran for office himself, usually as a distinct underdog because he believed voters should have a choice. While his races for State Senate, Mayor and Congress were not successful, he always spoke his mind, engaged in lively debate, and had memorable quotes for the media.
Jim took great pride in the three children he helped raise. Family memories include cross county road trips, Thanksgivings in Muskogee, basketball games in the driveway, dinners at Connie's Mexican Café and Sunday school at St. James.
After his parents passed away, Jim was reunited with his birth mother Vivian McLain. He enjoyed meeting newly discovered relatives and attended several family reunions with Vivian.
Both Jim and Mary Ann were active in the Episcopal Church. Long time members of St. Stephens, Jim knew all of his fellow parishioners by name. His neighbors in College Hill appreciated his desire to relive his newspaper boy days, and the Wichita Eagle was on the front porch after his morning walk. Some of the very special people in Jim's life include his lifelong friend Dick Wilson, Jill Docking, and the Issa family.
Jim was preceded in death by parents Oscar and Clara Lawing, and Vivian McLain, and wife Mary Ann. He is survived by children Keith (Kimberly), Kirsten Spinelli (Anthony), Chris (Angie), stepchildren Jeff Harper (Susan), Jenny Pryor (Don), Gretchen Flatau (Art), Anne Payne, Curry Harper, Amy Newlin, (Eric), many, many, many grandchildren including Hélène, Hope, Emily and Christopher, and great-grandchildren.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to his care givers at Amani Homes. Jim could not have been in a more welcoming, peaceful and safe place during the last stages of his long life. Thank you Esther and Peter.
There will be a celebration of Jim's life for friends and family to come together and share memories and rejoice at a later date. The best way to honor Jim is to donate to the Fighting the Good Fight Jim Lawing Memorial Fund at the ACLU Foundation of Kansas, PO Box 917, Mission Kansas, 66201 or https://www.aclukansas.org/donate
