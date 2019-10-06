Jim Payne

Payne, Jim Passed away Sept. 24, 2019. He worked at Cessna for 41 1/2 years. Jim is preceded in death by parents, Tom and Rhoda Payne; sisters, Louise Shuck, Lucille McCullough, Lillie Wilson. Survived by wife, Shirley Payne; children, Wally Payne and Dina Kelley; grandson, Dalton Kelley; siblings, Tom Payne and Jerry Clary; brother-in-law, Robert McCullough. Memorial and Masonic Service will be 5 p.m., Oct. 12 at Bibleway Assembly, 1203 E. Galena St. Wichita, KS. Central Avenue Funeral Services
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019
