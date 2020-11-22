1/1
Jim Schiefelbein
1942 - 2020
Jim Schiefelbein
September 20, 1942 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jim, 78, was called home on November 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife JoAnn, his sons Jeffrey, Phillip, Joshua, and Jacob, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his father Charles, his mother Louise, and his sisters Doreen and Linda. Visitation will be held from 10-7pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Funeral Service will be at 11am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cochran Chapel of the Roses, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 with committal service to follow at Kechi Township Cemetery. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
